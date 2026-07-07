Caitlin Clark 'very hopeful' to return in Wednesday's game at LA Sparks

(WRTV) -- Fever guard Caitlin Clark has missed the last two games with a back injury, but on Tuesday, she said she’s hopeful to play at some point during Indiana’s back-to-back starting tomorrow.

The Fever open their road back-to-back on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Sparks, followed by the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

“Getting back into it, I’d assume I’d be on a minutes restriction tomorrow,” Clark said. “Hopefully a little over 20 [minutes] if I’m able to go, and I feel I will be. Hopefully, practice goes well today. With it being a back-to-back, it’s tough to jump right in, but I’m hoping to feel good after the game vs. L.A., be available in Vegas, and feel positive once we’re back home as well.”

Because the Fever had a week-long break before Wednesday’s game, Clark hasn’t played in over two weeks. While she didn’t fully commit to suiting up on Wednesday, she said she’s “very hopeful for tomorrow” against the Sparks.

“I think it’ll be difficult for me to play both Wednesday and Thursday, but we’ll see,” Clark said. “I’m feeling great, everything has been good up to this point. Hopefully, we have another great day of practice, and I’m ready for tomorrow.”

Earlier this week, Clark was named a WNBA All-Star Game starter, alongside center Aliyah Boston and guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark is averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game this season, along with 4.0 rebounds and a team-high 8.2 assists.