Carmel, Center Grove voted out of MIC as they look to join another conference

INDIANAPOLIS — Some big changes are coming to high school sports in Central Indiana.

The Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference voted Monday to remove Carmel and Center Grove high schools. The other six schools said in a statement the vote was a result of Carmel and Center Grove applying to join another conference.

There are reports the two schools are applying to join the Hoosier Crossroads Conference, which includes other suburban schools such as Avon, Brownsburg, Hamilton Southeastern and Westfield.

The other six schools in the MIC are all Indianapolis Township schools.

Carmel and Center Grove released a statement on Monday.