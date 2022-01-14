Carmel, Center Grove will play as independents after HCC leaves them out

INDIANAPOLIS — The Carmel and Center Grove athletic programs will move forward without conference affiliations after the Hoosier Crossroads Conference decided to not accept them as new members.

Carmel High School athletic director Jim Inskeep released a statement Thursday night saying the Greyhounds will play as an independent in the spring 2022 season.

The Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference voted out Carmel and Center Grove last month. It appeared both would move to the HCC, but the conference voted to not invite the schools.

Inskeep said Carmel will continue to pursue conference affiliation.

Center Grove athletic director Scott Knapp said in a written statement that the Trojans will keep their options open with regard to future conference affiliation.

“Center Grove High School has much to offer,” said Scott Knapp, CGHS Athletic Director. “We will continue to pursue robust competition for our student-athletes at all levels in all sports. We have an incredible community that takes pride in and supports our programs. We are looking forward to this new chapter in Center Grove athletics.”