Carmel girls' track & tennis take home state titles over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) Over the weekend, Carmel High School won both the girls' track and field and girls' tennis IHSAA state championships.

Carmel Girls Track & Field

On Friday, June 5th, Carmel's girls' track and field team won the state title for the second consecutive year. Carmel totaled 49.5 points to the runner-up Bloomington North's 35. Bloomington North's second-place finish was the best in program history.

The final top-10 leaderboard from Friday's girls track and field state finals at North Central High School is as follows.

1. Carmel - 49.5 points

2. Bloomington South - 35 points

3. Whiteland - 33 points

4. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran - 29 points

5. Hamilton Southeastern - 28 points

6. North Central - 22 points

7. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard - 21 points

T-8. Merrillville - 20 points

T-8. Lake Central - 20 points

T-8. Lawrence Central - 20 points

The Greyhounds also set a state record in the 4x800. Annabel Pollert, Sadie Foley, Kaitlyn Oshimura, and Larkin Taylor won the 4x800 with a time of 8:49.46. The time beats the previous state record of 8:51.35, set by Bloomington South a year ago.

Carmel Girls Tennis

The Greyhounds didn't stop there. A day later, on June 6th, Carmel girls' tennis won the state championship, once again at North Central High School.

The Greyhounds won the girls tennis state title under first-year Carmel coach Kiersten Carlson. On Saturday, the Greyhounds defeated Evansville Memorial, 4-1, marking the first girls' tennis state title since 2023.

Saturday's girls' tennis state championship is now the program's 14th state title, the most in the state.

After Saturday's girls' tennis state title, the Greyhounds have won six state championships this school year across different sports, one shy of tying the school record.

The Greyhounds' six state titles this school year include championships in boys & girls tennis, boys soccer, girls cross country, girls swimming & diving, and girls track & field.