Carmel Swim Club preparing for an influx in swimmers post-Olympic Trials

INDIANAPOLIS — We’ve talked about the economic impact of the Olympic Swim Trials right here in Indianapolis but how about the cultural impact on kids?

"When we had the Olympic Trials and every four years swimming is in the world spotlight in the way it isn't usually so it's incredibly accessible for people to get that taste and see how exciting and amazing the sport is," Maggie Mestrich, Carmel Swim Club Director of Business Development, said.

Carmel Swim Club says it's seeing a huge increase in swimmers since Olympic Trials were here last month.

“We had more than 100 kids sign up and come and see if it was right for them. We placed 65 on the team and referred another 35 to our swim academy,” Mestrich told WRTV.

One of those kids is 9-year-old Leo Mestrich. He joined CSC after watching the Olympic Swim Trials.

“The fact that he was able to watch swimmers at that amazing level at the spectacle and the excitement of Olympic Trials and think, 'That could be me one day,' that’s what we want people to be excited to try it out,” Mestrich said.

Two current and one alumni CSC team members qualified to compete in this year’s Olympics in Paris.



Alex Shackell | 200M Butterfly

Aaron Shackell | 400M Freestyle

Drew Kibler (alumni) | 4x200 Relay

CSC Head Coach and CEO Chris Plumb is also in Paris serving as a Team USA swimming coach.

14 CSC team members competed in this year’s Olympic Trails in Indianapolis.

“I went on the first day and the last day because on the last day you get to see all the people who are going to the Olympics,” Leo Mestrich said.

CSC's next evaluation is August 14. You can learn more by clicking here.