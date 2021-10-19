Carson Wentz 'superfan' visits from Philly

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts may not be his favorite team, but for a young, Philadelphia Eagles fan, Colts quarterback, Carson Wentz is his favorite player.

On Sunday, Giovanni Hamilton came to Indianapolis to see Wentz play against the Houston Texans.

Giovanni has been a superfan ever since Wentz played for the Eagles.

The boy was heartbroken, of course, when his favorite player left Philly to head to Indy but he never lost his admiration for Wentz.

So, it was a dream come true for Giovanni when he and his family were invited to Indianapolis by Wentz's AO1 Foundation.