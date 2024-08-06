Cathedral grad wins gold at Paris Olympics, sets new record

PARIS — Cole Hocker, a Cathedral High School graduate, won the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meter on Tuesday.

Hocker won the race in an Olympic record 3 minutes 27.65 seconds.

He outraced both favorites Jakob Ingebrigsten and Josh Kerr to the finish line, pulling from fifth to first over the final 300 meters to beat his personal best by more than 3 seconds.

Ashley Landis/AP Cole Hocker, of the United States, reacts after crossing the finish line ahead of Josh Kerr, second left, of Britain, Yared Nuguse, left, of the United States, and fourth placed Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, right, to win the men's 1500 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

He beat Kerr by .14 seconds, while Ingebrigsten, who set the pace through the first 1200 meters, ended up in fourth behind fellow American Yared Nuguse.

Hocker graduated from Cathedral before attending University of Oregon.