Center Grove hires Trent Moorhead to be boys basketball head coach

GREENWOOD — Center Grove has named former Hauser head coach Trent Moorhead as its next boys basketball head coach.

Moorhead was 79-27 in four years at Hauser. He helped lead the Jets to a regional championship in each of the past two seasons. Hauser lost to Barr-Reeve, the eventual Class 1A state champion, in the semi-state championship game in the 2025-26 season.

Moorhead takes over a Center Grove program that has had back-to-back losing seasons. The Trojans went 8-13 in the 2025-26 season and lost in its first game of the sectional. However, Center Grove won a regional championship in the 2024 season.

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