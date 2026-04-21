Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Center Grove hires Trent Moorhead to be boys basketball head coach

center grove hs.jpg
Center Grove High School
center grove hs.jpg
Posted

GREENWOOD — Center Grove has named former Hauser head coach Trent Moorhead as its next boys basketball head coach.

Moorhead was 79-27 in four years at Hauser. He helped lead the Jets to a regional championship in each of the past two seasons. Hauser lost to Barr-Reeve, the eventual Class 1A state champion, in the semi-state championship game in the 2025-26 season.

Moorhead takes over a Center Grove program that has had back-to-back losing seasons. The Trojans went 8-13 in the 2025-26 season and lost in its first game of the sectional. However, Center Grove won a regional championship in the 2024 season.
__