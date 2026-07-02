Chip Ganassi releases statement as Scott Dixon informs CGR he is leaving

(WRTV) -- Scott Dixon has officially informed Chip Ganassi Racing he is leaving the team after the 2026 season. Dixon has been with CGR since 2002.

Team owner Chip Ganassi released the following statement:

"Scott Dixon recently informed the team that he will not be returning in 2027.

Scott has meant so much to CGR over the past 24 years. Together we've shared championships, many victories, and countless moments that have helped define this organization. Because of everything we've accomplished together, and the legacy Scott has built here, we believed it was important to give him the opportunity to finish his career at Chip Ganassi Racing, and we made him a multi-year offer to do just that.

We respect that he's chosen a different path and wish him nothing but continued success. Scott will always be a special part of this team's history, and we're grateful for everything we've accomplished together.

Our focus now is on finishing this season strong with the No. 9 PNC team while also preparing for the future at Chip Ganassi Racing."

Dixon won six IndyCar Series titles with Chip Ganassi Racing (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020) and the 2008 Indianapolis 500. Dixon is 10th in the IndyCar Series Championship standings this season.