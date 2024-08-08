Circle City Classic to return to Lucas Oil Stadium for 40th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS — 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Circle City Classic, the annual football game between two HBCU schools.

This year’s game will feature Norfolk State against North Carolina Central at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The game’s halftime show will feature the Circle City Classic “Battle of the Bands,” where the two school’s marching bands will go head-to-head.

VIEW PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The Circle City Classic is still attracting thousands 39 years later

Circle City Classic returns to Indianapolis next week

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.