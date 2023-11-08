Barry Collier, Butler University's athletic director, set to retire in April 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men responsible for the rise of Butler University athletics, most notably in their men's basketball program, is retiring next year.

Barry Collier, former Butler basketball head coach and current Vice President and Athletic Director, will retire in April 2024.

Collier coached the Bulldogs basketball program from 1989-2000, leading them to the NCAA tournament on three occasions.

After a stint coaching the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Collier returned to Butler in 2006 to be the university's athletic director.

Butler University is expected to announce more about Collier's departure later this morning.