Barry Collier, Butler University's athletic director, set to retire in April 2024

Associated Press
Butler athletic director Barry Collier talks with officials while pointing at a set of towels soaking up water from a roof leak that caused a delay in play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Villanova and Butler in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Posted at 10:18 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 10:26:24-05

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men responsible for the rise of Butler University athletics, most notably in their men's basketball program, is retiring next year.

Barry Collier, former Butler basketball head coach and current Vice President and Athletic Director, will retire in April 2024.

Collier coached the Bulldogs basketball program from 1989-2000, leading them to the NCAA tournament on three occasions.

After a stint coaching the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Collier returned to Butler in 2006 to be the university's athletic director.

Butler University is expected to announce more about Collier's departure later this morning.

