Big Ten coaches name Zach Edey Big Ten Player of the Year

Multiple Indiana and Purdue players honored
Doug McSchooler/AP
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) reacts during an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Posted at 1:30 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 13:30:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — It comes as no surprise to many who was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

For a second straight year, Purdue big man Zach Edey was awarded the honor.

Along with Player of the Year, Edey was named to the All-Defense team and 1st Team All-Big Ten.

Purdue coach Matt Painter was named a co-coach of the year winner alongside Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg. It is Painter's fifth time earning the recognition.

Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako was named the co-freshman of the year alongside Iowa's Owen Freeman.

Other honors for Indiana and Purdue athletes:

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Mason Gillis, Purdue

FIRST TEAM
Braden Smith, Purdue

THIRD TEAM*
Kel’el Ware, Indiana

HONORABLE MENTION
Malik Reneau, Indiana
Mason Gillis, Purdue
Lance Jones, Purdue
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM*
Kel’el Ware, Indiana

2022-23 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Trey Galloway, Indiana; Chase Martin, Purdue

