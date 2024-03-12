Big Ten coaches name Zach Edey Big Ten Player of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — It comes as no surprise to many who was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season.
For a second straight year, Purdue big man Zach Edey was awarded the honor.
Along with Player of the Year, Edey was named to the All-Defense team and 1st Team All-Big Ten.
Purdue coach Matt Painter was named a co-coach of the year winner alongside Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg. It is Painter's fifth time earning the recognition.
Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako was named the co-freshman of the year alongside Iowa's Owen Freeman.
Other honors for Indiana and Purdue athletes:
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Mason Gillis, Purdue
FIRST TEAM
Braden Smith, Purdue
THIRD TEAM*
Kel’el Ware, Indiana
HONORABLE MENTION
Malik Reneau, Indiana
Mason Gillis, Purdue
Lance Jones, Purdue
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM*
Kel’el Ware, Indiana
2022-23 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Trey Galloway, Indiana; Chase Martin, Purdue