Big Ten coaches name Zach Edey Big Ten Player of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — It comes as no surprise to many who was named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season.

For a second straight year, Purdue big man Zach Edey was awarded the honor.

Along with Player of the Year, Edey was named to the All-Defense team and 1st Team All-Big Ten.

Purdue coach Matt Painter was named a co-coach of the year winner alongside Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg. It is Painter's fifth time earning the recognition.

Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako was named the co-freshman of the year alongside Iowa's Owen Freeman.

Other honors for Indiana and Purdue athletes:

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Mason Gillis, Purdue

FIRST TEAM

Braden Smith, Purdue

THIRD TEAM*

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

HONORABLE MENTION

Malik Reneau, Indiana

Mason Gillis, Purdue

Lance Jones, Purdue

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM*

Kel’el Ware, Indiana

2022-23 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Trey Galloway, Indiana; Chase Martin, Purdue