Boilermakers faithful react to National Championship game loss

WEST LAFAYETTE — There is a mix of emotions for Boilermakers Tuesday morning after UConn scored a 75-60 victory over Purdue at the NCAA National Championship.

Jackie Null says it was amazing to watch the men’s journey this season.

“It is sad, but I think they had a phenomenal season. Everyone was so impressive. They gave it their all. To see it go down like that was a tough watch,” Null said.

It was an especially tough watch for seniors Katy Carson, Natalie Koehn and Marlee Shepherd.

The ladies say they waited four years to see the boys in black win.

“So sad. This is our senior year. We made it. We were pretty excited about that but that was a tough game,” Shepherd said.

Not everyone is allowing the loss to get them down.

David Pope says it’s just an honor to have made it to the national championship.

“Basketball brings everyone together. Win or lose. It’s a beautiful thing I think,” Pope said.

Pope is hopeful 2025 will be the Boilers year.

“It’s a tough loss, but we made it. We still made the championship. We’re mad that we lost. The team worked hard. There’s always next year,” Poep said.

Although a lot of these students were disappointed, the outcome of last night’s game isn’t killing their fighting spirit.

The team is expected to be back on campus Tuesday.