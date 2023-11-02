Watch Now
Fans, former players react to passing of former IU basketball coach Bob Knight

Associated Press
Posted at 2023-11-02T09:05:28-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 09:05:28-04

BLOOMINGTON — Following the news of Bob Knight's death on Wednesday, reactions began pouring in from former players, fans and more.

Current head coach of the Hoosiers Mike Woodson sent out a post on X in remembrance of Knight.

Following last night's game in Boston, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shared his condolences with the Knight family.

Many former players also took to social media to share their thoughts on the passing of Coach Knight.

Knight's legacy went beyond the sports world. The larger-than-life aura surrounding his captivated those from all over, including those with political and comedic aspirations.

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts on Knight's passing. Ahead of the 2016 election, Knight endorses Trump's presidency.

