Fans, former players react to passing of former IU basketball coach Bob Knight

BLOOMINGTON — Following the news of Bob Knight's death on Wednesday, reactions began pouring in from former players, fans and more.

Current head coach of the Hoosiers Mike Woodson sent out a post on X in remembrance of Knight.

My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Knight’s family and all who loved him. He influenced my life in ways I could never repay. It is a very sad day for all of us who loved him. pic.twitter.com/lfo9GhCEwZ — Mike Woodson (@MikeWoodsonNBA) November 1, 2023

Following last night's game in Boston, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shared his condolences with the Knight family.

Coach Carlisle spoke on the passing of legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight.



"We send our thoughts and prayers out to the Knight family. Very sad day." pic.twitter.com/vSZjD7eqBo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 2, 2023

Many former players also took to social media to share their thoughts on the passing of Coach Knight.

❤️❤️ lots of teammate tears flowing tonight for our coach https://t.co/o2xMzS8fX2 — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 2, 2023

Coach showed me the value of competing, he showed me what hard work really was, he showed me the door if I was lacking in either, & he showed us all how to succeed on more than just a basketball floor. pic.twitter.com/KlyNSv7fwU — Kirk Haston (@KirkHaston35IU) November 1, 2023

Knight's legacy went beyond the sports world. The larger-than-life aura surrounding his captivated those from all over, including those with political and comedic aspirations.

Some of my best memories growing up in an IU family were watching games with my Dad, from IU-Purdue nail biters to Big Ten/NCAA title runs. I join with all IU fans in mourning the passing of legendary Coach Bob Knight. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) November 1, 2023

Sending love to coach’s family. Won’t ever forget how much fun we had together making Anger Management. And won’t ever forget my pop being sick and Bobby calling him to lift his spirits. RIP Bobby pic.twitter.com/7gFMDHWsUQ — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) November 1, 2023

Coach Robert Montgomery Knight was a towering basketball figure and fighter, second to none. As a National Champion he became synonymous with our state and what Hoosier’s are all about: hard work, practice makes perfect, teamwork and a commitment to excellence. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) November 1, 2023

My deepest condolences for the passing of a legendary Hoosiers Coach, Robert Montgomery Knight.



“The General” will be remembered for generations for leading the Hoosiers to the last undefeated season in NCAA history in 1976 and three national titles, and his iconic and lasting… — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) November 1, 2023

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts on Knight's passing. Ahead of the 2016 election, Knight endorses Trump's presidency.