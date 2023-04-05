Former Hoosier Logan Duncomb says he's transferring to Xavier

CINCINNATI — Moeller grad Logan Duncomb is coming home.

After two seasons at Indiana University, Ohio's No. 3 overall player in the 2021 class is transferring to Xavier.

"I’m coming home! Excited for the next chapter!" Duncomb tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Duncomb considered Xavier, Ohio State and UC before committing to Indiana.

"I just liked everything about the school," Duncomb told WCPO after the commitment. "I liked the campus, the feel of Indiana. I liked the players we have in my class and the class before me and the players we have right now."

When he verbally committed in April 2020, Sean Miller's younger brother Archie was IU's head coach. Archie Miller was fired after the 2020-21 season and former Indiana guard Mike Woodson took over.

Duncomb played nine games in his first season with the Hoosiers. He then played nine games in 2022 before missing the final 18 after undergoing surgery to address a major sinus infection. He had a career-high 10 points and five rebounds to go along with two assists and one block in 17 minutes against Elon in December 2022.

The 6-foot-10 center was the No. 87 recruit nationally out of high school, starting in 28 games as a sophomore during the Crusaders' undefeated season in 2018-19. He was first-team All-Ohio, first-team All-GCL South and a McDonald's All-American nominee.