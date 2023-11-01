Former IU basketball coach Bob Knight dead at 83

BLOOMINGTON — Legendary Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight has died, according to a statement by his family.
"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family," the family's statement said. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Alzheimers Association or Marian University.
Knight won 902 games as a head coach in his career, including 662 games as head coach of the Hoosiers.
The Indiana basketball program won three championships under Knight in 1976, 1981 and 1987.
Knight was best known for his tough coaching style and his focus on the fundamentals of basketball.
He was a native of Orrville, Ohio, played at Ohio State and coached at Army and Texas Tech as well.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb provided the following statement following the news of Knight's passing.
Coach Robert Montgomery Knight was a towering basketball figure and fighter, second to none. As a National Champion he became synonymous with our state and what Hoosier’s are all about: hard work, practice makes perfect, teamwork and a commitment to excellence. His teams were built around student-athletes and his influence prepared them for life after the ball stopped bouncing. There will never be another Coach Knight and the banners that hang in Assembly Hall will forever remind us of his time, impact and dominance. When Indiana builds our Mount Rushmore of Basketball, The General will surely be on it.