Former IU basketball coach Bob Knight dead at 83

BLOOMINGTON — Legendary Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight has died, according to a statement by his family.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family," the family's statement said. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Alzheimers Association or Marian University.

Knight won 902 games as a head coach in his career, including 662 games as head coach of the Hoosiers.

The Indiana basketball program won three championships under Knight in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

Knight was best known for his tough coaching style and his focus on the fundamentals of basketball.

He was a native of Orrville, Ohio, played at Ohio State and coached at Army and Texas Tech as well.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb provided the following statement following the news of Knight's passing.