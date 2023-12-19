Garzon, Holmes combine for 52 points and No. 16 Indiana women beat Evansville 109-56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Yarden Garzon scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting, Mackenzie Holmes had 22 points and 10 rebounds for her 22nd career double-double, and No. 16 Indiana beat Evansville 109-56 on Monday night.

Indiana (9-1) shot 71.7% from the field (38 of 53) for the highest single-game percentage by any Division I team this season. Indiana also tied a program record for points in a third quarter with 34.

Garzon scored 12 of Indiana’s 27 first-quarter points to help build a 12-point lead. Garzon finished the half with 12 points and Indiana led 51-28 as Evansville was held to 10-of-29 shooting (35%) with 11 turnovers.

Holmes scored five points in Indiana's 9-0 run to close the third quarter for an 85-47 lead — and the Hoosiers started the fourth quarter on a 19-2 run to make it 104-49.

Senior guard Sydney Parrish, who had recorded 10 rebounds in each of Indiana’s last three games, scored a career-high 12 points, to go with five rebounds, for Indiana. Sara Scalia also scored 12 points. Holmes made 6 of 7 field goals and 10 of 13 free throws.

Freshman Maggie Hartwig scored 13 points for Evansville (2-8). Alana Striverson and reserve Tamesha Dozier both scored 11. Kynidi Mason Striverson, averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game, scored 10.

Indiana, which has won all nine games in the series with Evansville, extended its home winning streak against nonconference opponents to 16 games dating to the 2021-22 season. Indiana's nonconference schedule wraps up on Friday against Bowling Green.