Indiana-Kentucky basketball series renewed for 2025-28

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most storied rivalries in college basketball history has been renewed.

The Indiana Hoosiers and Kentucky Wildcats will meet again from 2025-28 after the schools reached an agreement this week.

The four-game series will include two home games for each program. The first of Indiana's home games will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The series schedule is:

Dec. 20, 2025 – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 27, 2026 – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind. (IU home game)

Dec. 18, 2027 – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

Dec. 16, 2028 – Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

"This is a great day for our program and our fans," Indiana head basketball coach Mike Woodson said. "Indiana-Kentucky is one of the best rivalries in college basketball, with so many great games over the years. We worked hard to get this done, and I could not be happier to be playing Kentucky once again."

"This is a really important rivalry to our fans and the game of college basketball and we're happy to bring it back," Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari said. "Mike and I have been friends for years and I have the utmost respect for him as a coach and as a man. Let's do this!"

The December 2025 contest will mark the first regular season game between the long-time rivals since Indiana's 73-72 victory at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Dec. 10, 2011.