Indiana State University fan wins $10,000 prize during game

Indiana State University basketball
Posted at 10:44 PM, Jan 16, 2024
TERRE HAUTE — An Indiana State University fan won big on Tuesday night.

During a time-out challenge during a game against Missouri State at the Hulman Center, senior Camden Harden made an unlikely victory.

The Sycamore fan hit a full-court putt for a $10,000 prize.

Indiana State also took home a win against Missouri with a 88-66 final score.

