Indiana State University fan wins $10,000 prize during game

TERRE HAUTE — An Indiana State University fan won big on Tuesday night.

During a time-out challenge during a game against Missouri State at the Hulman Center, senior Camden Harden made an unlikely victory.

The Sycamore fan hit a full-court putt for a $10,000 prize.

Congratulations to senior Camden Harden for winning $10,000 for the EPIC

Insurance Putt for Dough!



He sank a full-court putt during one of the timeouts!#MarchOn | #Kaizen



pic.twitter.com/jyZ5fBtUF9 — Indiana State Basketball (@IndStBasketball) January 17, 2024

WATCH BELOW:

Indiana State also took home a win against Missouri with a 88-66 final score.