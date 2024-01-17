Indiana State University fan wins $10,000 prize during game

TERRE HAUTE — An Indiana State University fan won big on Tuesday night.
During a time-out challenge during a game against Missouri State at the Hulman Center, senior Camden Harden made an unlikely victory.
The Sycamore fan hit a full-court putt for a $10,000 prize.
Congratulations to senior Camden Harden for winning $10,000 for the EPIC— Indiana State Basketball (@IndStBasketball) January 17, 2024
Insurance Putt for Dough!
He sank a full-court putt during one of the timeouts!#MarchOn | #Kaizen
pic.twitter.com/jyZ5fBtUF9
WATCH BELOW:
Indiana State also took home a win against Missouri with a 88-66 final score.