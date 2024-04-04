Indiana State's Josh Schertz named Mid-Major Coach of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Sycamores prepare for the NIT Championship game on Thursday, head coach Josh Schertz has been recognized for the success the team had in the 2023-24 season.

Schertz was named the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year. The award annually goes to the nation's top Mid Major program coach.

The recognition comes on top of the MVC Coach of the Year, and NABC District 16 Coach of the Year awards Schertz already earned this season.

The third-year coach at Indiana State led the Sycamores to a 32-6 overall record heading into the program's first-ever National Invitational Tournament (NIT) championship appearance.

The championship game is scheduled for Thursday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

College Insider Inc. and Indiana State Basketball shared video of Schertz learning of the honor.