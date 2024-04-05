Indiana's Sara Scalia wins NCAA Women's 3-point championship

PHOENIX — Indiana University sharpshooter Sara Scalia is putting an exclamation mark on her illustrious basketball career.

On Thursday, Scalia entered in and won the 2024 Hanes Women's 3-point championship in Phoenix.

Scalia hit 19 3-pointers in the final round to win.

In three rounds of the 35th annual event, Scalia hit a combined 56 made 3-pointers including a high of 21 in the opening round.

She is the second Hoosier in program history to win the competition, as Aulani Sinclair won the event in 2013.

She advanced to face Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga in the Sketcher’s Battle of the Champions where she ultimately fell, 20-16.

A 2023-24 All-Big Ten first team honoree, Scalia finished her five-year career as a five-time All-Big Ten selection.