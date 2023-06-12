Watch Now
Indy Classic returns for 2023-24 college basketball season

Boilermakers will face Arizona Wildcats, Ball State vs. Indiana State
Michael Conroy/AP
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Fairleigh Dickinson forward Cameron Tweedy (21) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 13:28:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Classic basketball showcase will return this year with a step up in competition for the Boilermakers and an in-state showdown between two improving mid major programs.

The Boilermakers, who will feature many of the same faces from last year's Big Ten Championship winning team, will meet the Arizona Wildcats in the Indy Classic.

The Ball State Cardinals and Indiana State Sycamores will also meet in the showcase.

This is the second year of the Indy Classic. It was created after the long-running Crossroads Classic came to an end after the 2021 season.

In 2022, Purdue beat Davidson and Ball State beat Illinois State in the Indy Classic.

The Indy Classic takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 16.

