IUPUI parts ways with head men's basketball coach Matt Crenshaw

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, IUPUI announced a parting of ways with head men's basketball coach Matt Crenshaw after three seasons.

Crenshaw, a former student-athlete at IUPUI, returned to the school in 2021 to lead the Jaguars. Over the course of three seasons, Crenshaw's record was 14-79.

"I want to thank Coach Crenshaw for his countless contributions to the IUPUI basketball program as a student-athlete, assistant coach and ultimately as head coach. These decisions are never easy and aren't taken lightly, but we wish Matt nothing but the best going forward," Athletic Director Luke Bosso said.

Crenshaw remains IUPUI's all-time leader in assists. He captained IUPUI's NCAA Tournament team in 2003 and is one of three players in program history to have his jersey number retired.