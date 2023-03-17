Only 787 perfect brackets remain after day one

INDIANAPOLIS — Bracket busted? You’re not alone.

According to the NCAA, of the more than 20,000,000 brackets submitted on ESPN, Men’s Bracket Challenge Game, CBS and Yahoo, only 787 perfect brackets remain after just one day of games.

Two huge upsets from No. 15 seed Princeton and No. 13 seed Furman led to many busted brackets.

In fact, according to the NCAA, more than 10,000,000 brackets were busted after only one game yesterday – when Maryland defeated West Virginia.

When Furman pulled off their upset of Virginia, the second game of the tournament, only 10.67 percent of brackets remained perfect.

Believe it or not, we have more perfect brackets after day one than we did last year. After day one last year, only 192 perfect brackets remained, according to the NCAA.