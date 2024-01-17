Zach Edey comes up big again and leads No. 2 Purdue past rival Indiana 87-66

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Zach Edey had 33 points and 14 rebounds as No. 2 Purdue rolled past rival Indiana 87-66 on Tuesday night.

Edey was 11 of 23 from the field and 11 for 12 at the free throw line to help the Boilermakers (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten) win at Assembly Hall for the first time in three seasons. Fletcher Loyer scored 19 points and Lance Jones added 17 for Purdue.

Trey Galloway scored 17 points and Mackenzie Mgbakco had 15 for the Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3), who swept last season's series.

It appeared the Boilermakers would run away with this one when they jumped out to an early 25-13 lead before extending the margin to 51-29 at halftime.

But the Hoosiers charged back, opening the second half on a 20-7 spurt and closing to 60-51 with about 13 minutes left. Purdue answered with five straight points and never allowed Indiana to get close again.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers have been rolling since their second loss of the season. Indiana was simply next in line. Purdue dominated the first half and, despite allowing the one big spurt to start the second half, finished this road game off looking like one of the nation's top teams.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played with heart and effort. As they found out, though, that's not enough when you're facing the 7-foot-4 Edey. This game might help them continue to grow, but that's no consolation for a lopsided loss at home in a rivalry game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

One day after extending the nation's longest active streak of being ranked in the top five to 27 weeks, the Boilermakers made a strong case to reclaim the No. 1 spot it held the previous four weeks. Whether they can will depend on what happens later this week with top-ranked UConn — and Purdue.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Plays at Iowa on Saturday.

Indiana: Begins a two-game trip Friday night at No. 11 Wisconsin.