18-year-old Ball State football player dies after shooting in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WRTV) — A Ball State Football player died Saturday after being shot at a parking garage in Tallahassee last week.

According to ESPN, 18-year-old Gavin Yates-Lyons, a freshman defensive back on the Ball State football team, was among three victims of a shooting at a parking garage last Sunday in Florida.

ESPN says he was caught in the crossfire and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Ball State confirmed in an X post that he died on Saturday.

Ball State Football via X

“We extend sincere condolences to his family, friends, coaches, teammates and all who held him close. May you find comfort and strength during this challenging moment,” Ball State said in the post.

He had finished his education at Lowndes County High School in Georgia early and enrolled at Ball State in January.

An ESPN source said he returned to attend his graduation ceremony, which took place the day before he was shot.