Ali Matta promoted on Ronald Nored’s Butler men’s basketball staff

INDIANAPOLIS — The Butler men’s basketball program promoted Ali Matta, daughter of former Butler head coach Thad Matta, to director of basketball operations.

Matta has spent the past three seasons serving as an administrative assistant on her father’s staff. She now steps into her new role under first-year head coach Ronald Nored.

“Few people can truly say that they grew up in college basketball but Ali is one of them,” Nored said in a press release. “Ali is a tremendous ambassador for our program and has built strong relationships within the athletics department and the university as a whole over the past few years. She and (Chief of Staff) Matt (Frederick) will make sure that all aspects of our program are a well-oiled machine. I know how much Butler means to Ali and her family, and I’m grateful that she has chosen to stay involved with our program in this enhanced role.”

Matta’s role will include involvement in operations, travel, budget, recruiting, game day concepts, and other responsibilities surrounding the men’s basketball program, the statement read.

Matta graduated from Butler University in 2021 and worked for a sports consulting agency before joining the Butler staff in 2022.

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