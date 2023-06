MUNCIE — Rushville's Charity Griffith is a national champion.

Representing the Ball State Cardinals over the weekend at the NCAA Track & Field National Championship in Austin, Texas, Griffith broke her previous personal record and dominated the field by jumping 1.93 meters to win the title.

No other jumpers broke the 1.90 meter mark.

The former Rushville Lion was a state qualifier as a senior at Rushville Consolidated.