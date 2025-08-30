Browne helps Purdue past Ball State 31-0

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ryan Browne threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead Purdue to a 31-0 rout of Ball State in Saturday’s season opener for both teams

The Barry Odom coaching era at Purdue got off to a fast start when the Boilermakers scored in the first 40 seconds on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Browne to Arhmad Branch

The Boilermakers led 21-0 at halftime, adding a 5-yard TD run by Browne and a 4-yard touchdown run by Devin Mockobee. Ball State missed its best opportunities to score when Carson Holmer missed field goals of 45 yards in the third quarter and 29 yards in the fourth quarter. Former USC and Georgia wide receiver Michael Jackson III caught a 14-yard TD pass from Browne in the third quarter in his debut as a Boilermaker. Jackson had six catches for 72 yards. Purdue added a 28-yard field goal by Spencer Porath in the fourth quarter. Mockobee was high for Purdue with 59 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

Kiael Kelly threw for 87 yards and ran for team-high 63 yards on 22 attempts for the Cardinals.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ball State: The good news for the Cardinals is they didn’t commit a turnover and had just three penalties for 18 yards in the first game under coach Mike Uremovich, a 2000 Purdue graduate who didn’t play football for the Boilermakers. The Cardinals are now 0-9 all-time against Purdue.

Purdue: The Boilermakers were solid against their Mid-American Conference opponent with a 433-203 edge in total yards. Purdue didn’t commit a turnover and was penalized three times for 25 yards.

HAPPY RETURN

Browne played eight games for Purdue last season, transferred to North Carolina for spring practice but the redshirt sophomore quarterback decided to return and won the starting job. Browne completed 18 of 26 passes.

UP NEXT

Ball State: At Auburn Saturday

Purdue: Hosts Southern Illinois Saturday