Butler men’s basketball announces opponent for season opener

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first game in the Ronald Nored era, Butler men’s basketball will host the Lafayette Leopards of the Patriot League.

Butler will host Lafayette on Monday, November 2, at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The two men’s basketball programs have never played each other.

The start time and broadcast network for Butler’s season opener will be determined at a later date.

Nored returns to his alma mater for his first year as head coach of the Butler men’s basketball program. The 36-year-old helped the Bulldogs reach back-to-back NCAA national championship appearances in 2010 and 2011.

