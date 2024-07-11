D2, D3, NIT join Division 1 Final Four basketball championships to Indy in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — Adding to an already jampacked weekend in Indianapolis in 2026 with the men's basketball Final Four, the NCAA will be bringing even more hoops to the Circle City.

On Thursday, the NCAA announced Indianapolis, the host of the 2026 Final Four, will also host the Division II and Division III national title games.

Along with these championships, the city will also host the semifinals and finals of the NIT. It's the second time the NCAA has staged all three national championship games in the same city — Atlanta 2013.

The NIT semifinals will be played at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse, but the location of the championship game was not announced.

The men's D1 Final Four will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Division II and Division III national title games in men's basketball will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

