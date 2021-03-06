Menu

Watch
SportsCollege

Actions

Edey, No. 23 Purdue beat Indiana for 9th straight time

items.[0].videoTitle
March Madness doesn't hit full swing here in Indy for a couple more weekends, but one big game today is getting a lot of attention from fans all over the state.
Indiana Purdue Basketball
Posted at 6:01 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 20:14:40-05

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 to help No. 23 Purdue beat Indiana 67-58.

The Boilermakers have won nine straight in the rivalry for the first time since 1929-35, which came during John Wooden's playing career.

Purdue also has won five in a row overall.

Aljami Durham had 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 12 to lead the Hoosiers, who have lost five straight.

Down by nine at halftime, they closed to 47-42 with 6 1/2 minutes left.

The Boilermakers sealed the win at the free throw line.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Stream WRTV anytime!