Former IU forward Sam Alexis works out with the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Former IU forward Sam Alexis worked out with the Indiana Pacers on Friday ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

It was Alexis' fourth workout ahead of the draft.

Alexis is not the first former Hoosier to work out with the Pacers this summer. Former IU forward Tucker DeVries worked out with the Pacers on May 28.

Alexis reached out to DeVries before Friday's workout and said DeVries helped him a lot with the experience. Alexis added that all of the former Hoosiers have all been communicating about their NBA workouts.

"If we knew we had a workout, or they had a workout, we're always texting each other, like 'How was it?' If we're doing conditioning, stuff like that," Alexis said.

Alexis averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in his lone season in Bloomington, starting in 23 of his 32 games. He shot 68.7% from the floor and 70.9% from two-point range, which led the Big Ten. Alexis shared what he can bring at the next level.

"I'm a great energy guy," Alexis said. "I can bring great energy to your team. Being versatile, being able to guard every position. Bringing that Big Ten physicality to the NBA."

Prior to his year with IU, Alexis played two seasons at Chattanooga (2022-2024) and one season at Florida (2024-25), where he won the national championship.