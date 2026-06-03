Former Purdue star Braden Smith to work out with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Former Purdue star Braden Smith is set to work out with the Pacers ahead of the NBA Draft on Friday.

Smith had a record-breaking career with the Boilermakers. He is the NCAA all-time assists leader, breaking the record in the NCAA Tournament this year. He had 1,103 career assists.

Smith was a two-time All-American and was the Big Ten Player of the Year in the 2024-25 season. He helped lead Purdue to two Big Ten regular season championships and two Big Ten Tournament Championships. He also helped lead Purdue to the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Smith averaged 13.0 points and 7.4 assists per game in his career in West Lafayette.

Smith, a Westfield native, was also Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2022.

In addition to Smith, former IU forward Sam Alexis is working out with the Pacers on Friday.