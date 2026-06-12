Former Purdue stars Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn to work out with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Former Purdue stars Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn are both scheduled to work out with the Pacers on Monday ahead of the NBA Draft.

Smith had a record-breaking career with the Boilermakers. He is the NCAA all-time assists leader, breaking the record in the NCAA Tournament this year. He had 1,103 career assists.

Smith was a two-time All-American and was the Big Ten Player of the Year in the 2024-25 season.

Kaufman-Renn averaged 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his career with the Boilermakers. He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team in the 2024-25 season.

Smith and Kaufman-Renn helped lead Purdue to two Big Ten regular season championships and two Big Ten Tournament Championships. They also helped lead Purdue to the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Smith averaged 13.0 points and 7.4 assists per game in his career in West Lafayette.

Smith, a Westfield native, was also Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2022.

Kaufman-Renn is also an Indiana native, graduating from Silver Creek High School.

Smith was previously scheduled to work out with the Pacers on June 5.

The Pacers do not have any picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.