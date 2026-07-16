Here's who Purdue and Butler will play in the Indy Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Purdue will play Colorado and Butler will play Georgia Tech in the Indy Classic, it was announced on Thursday.

This is the fifth annual Indy Classic, and the Boilermakers have been a part of each one. The games will take place on Saturday, December 19. The game times have yet to be decided.

Colorado was 17-16 last season. The Buffaloes last made the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

The last time Purdue and Colorado played each other was in 1988, a game Colorado won.

Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen is set to play against his younger brother, Eric, who will be a freshman with Colorado.

This game rounds out Purdue's full non-conference schedule.

Butler and Georgia Tech will play each other for the first time in program history. Georgia Tech finished 11-20 last season. The Yellow Jackets last made the NCAA Tournament in 2021.