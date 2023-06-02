Indiana University extends contract of women's basketball coach Teri Moren

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University and women's basketball coach Teri Moren have agreed to an extended contract that will make her among the highest paid women's basketball coaches in the country.

Moren will now be the second highest paid coach in the Big Ten.

Her contract now runs through the 2028-29 season and comes with an annual compensation of more than $1.3 million.

The contract includes performance bonuses for:



Big Ten regular and postseason championships;

Top three Big Ten regular season finishes;

NCAA Tournament participation and victories; and

conference and/or national coach of the year accolades.

"Teri Moren has clearly established herself as one of the nation's best basketball coaches, and in doing so has elevated Indiana Women's Basketball to an unprecedented level in our program's history," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "The decision to modify her contract not only recognizes the tremendous successes she has enjoyed during her nine years here, but also Indiana University's commitment to continuing to elevate IU Women's Basketball into one of the best programs in the sport."

"I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from Indiana University," said Moren. "I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at IU which is a direct reflection of our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and fans who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what's happening in the future of our program. A very heartfelt thank you to President Whitten and Scott Dolson for their support and their trust in me to lead this program for the long term. I am proud to be a Hoosier."

The reigning AP National Coach of the Year and the IU program's all-time winningest coach, Moren has compiled a 200-93 record (99-57 Big Ten) during her nine seasons in Bloomington.