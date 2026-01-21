Indianapolis unveils 2026 Men's Final Four fan events lineup

INDIANAPOLIS —The NCAA, Indiana Sports Corp, the city of Indianapolis, and the Indianapolis Local Organizing Committee unveiled the lineup of free and low-cost fan events surrounding the 2026 Men's Final Four at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis will host not only the Division I championship, but also the Division II and III championships and the NIT tournament from April 2-6.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected for the five-day event spanning three venues.

Key events

Fan Fest: April 3-6 at Indiana Convention Center featuring interactive games, celebrity appearances, and autograph opportunities with the championship trophy. Free for Capital One cardholders, ticketholders, kids 12 and under, military, and college students.



The first 2,000 people to visit the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest page and use the code TIPOFF26 will get free tickets. Limit 2 per transaction.

Music Festival: April 3-5 at American Legion Mall with free concerts featuring local and national artists. No ticket is required.

Open Practices: April 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium showcasing Final Four teams' practices and the NABC All-Star Game. Free with parking.

Dribble Event: April 5 starting at Carroll Stadium for ages 18 and under. First 3,000 participants dribble one mile through downtown to Victory Field, receiving a basketball, t-shirt and Fan Fest entry.

Tip-off Tailgate: April 3-6 on Georgia Street with watch parties, pep rallies, music and food.

Indianapolis will host the Men's Final Four for the ninth time, making it the second most frequent host city behind Kansas City.

The event marks the first time all four basketball champions will be determined in a single city, with Division I, II, III and NIT titles decided April 2-6.

Registration and tickets are available here.