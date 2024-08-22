IU Athletics considering addition of sponsors to Assembly Hall court, football field

BLOOMINGTON — For the first time, Indiana Unversity is considering the addition of a sponsorship to the court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and the field at Memorial Stadium.

The addition, if an agreement is reached with a partner or partners, would include a field level sponsor with their logo displayed on each side of the field at the 25-yard line at Memorial Stadium and a court level logo on the court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall,

These new opportunities are available immediately and will be the most visible brands associated with IU Athletics.

IU Athletics facilities have never featured brand logos on any of its facilities’ playing surfaces, according to the university.

This change comes in the wake of the NCAA’s recent decision to allow corporate advertisements on courts and fields.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines