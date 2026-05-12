IU basketball Big Ten opponents released

BLOOMINGTON (WRTV) — IU men’s basketball’s Big Ten opponents for the 2026-27 season were released.

The Hoosiers will play Purdue, Maryland, and Northwestern both at Assembly Hall and on the road.

IU’s home-only opponents include: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC.

IU’s away-only opponents include: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, and Wisconsin.

IU went 18-14 last season, Darian DeVries’ first season as the Hoosiers’ head coach. The Hoosiers are looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.

The Hoosiers have finished with a winning record in the Big Ten just one time in the last 10 years.