IU basketball to play Arkansas at Madison Square Garden

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) -- IU men's basketball will play Arkansas at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 17, the team announced on Monday.

This is the third official game on IU's non-conference schedule. The Hoosiers are also set to play Syracuse (November 9) and Kentucky (November 20), with both games taking place in Indianapolis.

This will be IU's first time playing against a team coached by John Calipari since 2016, when IU beat Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

IU and Arkansas have played five times before, with Arkansas winning three of the matchups. Their most recent game was in December 2019, a game Arkansas won at Assembly Hall.

Darian DeVries is heading into his second year as IU’s head coach. The Hoosiers look to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. IU went 18-14 in the 2025-26 season.