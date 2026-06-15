IU basketball to play North Carolina in exhibition game in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- IU men's basketball is set to play North Carolina in an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 18, the team announced on Monday.

IU has won the last two matchups between the teams, with the last meeting being at Assembly Hall in 2022. IU also beat North Carolina in the national championship in 1981.

The Hoosiers are entering the second year of the Darian DeVries era. They look to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. North Carolina is coached by Michael Malone, who is entering his first season with the Tar Heels.