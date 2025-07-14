IU reinstates the Bison as the official IU-Bloomington mascot

BLOOMINGTON — The wait is finally over. The Bison is back in Bloomington after a nearly 60-year hiatus, Indiana University announced on Monday.

The student government voted to bring back the Bison as the official IU-Bloomington mascot on December 16, 2024. IU Athletics has embraced the bison as a symbol the university's spirit, passion, tradition, unity and success.

According to a news release sent by the university, the original bison mascot was adopted in October 1965. Student leaders advocated for the university to buy a live bison, and house it at Brown County State Park when the animal wasn’t on campus for games and special events. State and university officials were against this idea, and students suggested a bison costume.

The university stopped using the bison in an official capacity around 1970.

The university said IU-Bloomington's official nickname will remain the 'The Hoosiers' and the mascot will be called Hoosier the Bison. You can follow Hoosier the Bison on its official social media channels on X and Instagram.

Hoosier The Bison will make its public debut at IU Football’s season opener against Old Dominion at Memorial Stadium on August 30.