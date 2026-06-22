IU to play exhibition game in Evansville against Western Kentucky

(WISH) -- IU men's basketball will travel south to Evansville to play Western Kentucky in an exhibition game on October 25. The game will be played at the Ford Center.

This is the second exhibition game the Hoosiers have scheduled for the upcoming season, both of which are at neutral sites in Indiana. IU's other exhibition game is scheduled for October 18 against North Carolina at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

IU has not released its full nonconference schedule yet. The official regular season games listed on its schedule are against Syracuse (November 9) and Kentucky (November 20), both of which are in Indianapolis. The game against Syracuse is set to be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which the game against Kentucky is set to be at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Darian DeVries is heading into his second year as IU's head coach. The Hoosiers look to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.