IU's Charlie Becker named a nominee for the AFCA Good Works Team

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WRTV) -- Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association named their nominees for the AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes student-athletes and head coaches in college football that make an impact through community service, academic achievement, and leadership.

IU wide receiver Charlie Becker is one of the nominees.

The 2026 AFCA Good Works Team is announced in September and will include 22 student-athletes and one head coach.

There are 175 total nominees, with 162 players and 13 head coaches. The Good Works Team was established in 1992.

On the field, Becker popped in the second half of his sophomore season. He finished the year with 34 catches for 679 yards and four touchdowns. Becker had his season-high in yards in the Big Ten Championship Game victory against Ohio State, finishing with six catches for 126 yards.