IU’s Lamar Wilkerson & Tucker DeVries sign NBA Exhibit-10 contracts

(WRTV) -- Former Indiana Hoosiers Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries have officially inked NBA Exhibit-10 contracts to play in the NBA Summer League starting in July.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year NBA training camp deal at the league minimum that isn’t guaranteed. It lets a team bring a player to camp, keep that player’s G League rights if he’s waived, and gives the player a bonus if he’s cut and then stays with the team’s G League affiliate.

Wilkerson signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and DeVries signed with the Boston Celtics.

Wilkerson played one season at Indiana after transferring from Sam Houston State. The 24-year-old led Indiana in scoring with 20.9 points per game, with 104 made threes. Wilkerson's scoring numbers were the most points per game by a Hoosier guard since Eric Gordon in 2007-2008.

This past season, Wilkerson set the single-season IU record for made 3-pointers in Big Ten play with 70. He also became the second Indiana player to make at least 100 threes in a season, right behind Steve Alford, who made 107 threes in the 1986-1987 season.

DeVries played his lone season at Indiana after transferring from West Virginia. DeVries was one of three Hoosiers to start all 32 games this past season.

DeVries averaged 13.7 points, a team-high 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. DeVries made 82 threes and led the Hoosiers in double-doubles with three of them.

The NBA Summer League begins on July 3rd.