Notre Dame ranked 4th; Indiana ranked 9th in new College Football Playoff rankings

Darron Cummings/AP
Indiana players celebrate with the Old Oaken Bucket after defeating Purdue in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
INDIANAPOLIS — The new college football playoff committee rankings put two Indiana teams in the possible playoff schedule.

The rankings were released on Tuesday and are the final indicator before the 12-team playoff field is set on Sunday.

Notre Dame (11-1) is ranked at No. 4 after a 10-game winning streak, most recently taking down USC over the weekend.

IU (11-1) is ranked at No. 9 following their loss two weeks ago to Ohio State and recent win against Purdue.

In ESPN’s projected playoff brackets, Notre Dame could be facing off against Alabama at home, and the Hoosiers may be traveling to Georgia to take on the Bulldogs.

The full ranking from Dec. 3 is as follows:

1. Oregon
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. SMU
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Alabama
12. Miami
13. Ole Miss
14. South Carolina
15. Arizona State
16. Iowa State
17. Clemson
18. BYU
19. Missouri
20. UNLV
21. Illinois
22. Syracuse
23. Colorado
24. Army
25. Memphis

