Notre Dame ranked 4th; Indiana ranked 9th in new College Football Playoff rankings

INDIANAPOLIS — The new college football playoff committee rankings put two Indiana teams in the possible playoff schedule.

The rankings were released on Tuesday and are the final indicator before the 12-team playoff field is set on Sunday.

Notre Dame (11-1) is ranked at No. 4 after a 10-game winning streak, most recently taking down USC over the weekend.

IU (11-1) is ranked at No. 9 following their loss two weeks ago to Ohio State and recent win against Purdue.

In ESPN’s projected playoff brackets, Notre Dame could be facing off against Alabama at home, and the Hoosiers may be traveling to Georgia to take on the Bulldogs.

The full ranking from Dec. 3 is as follows:

1. Oregon

2. Texas

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Ohio State

7. Tennessee

8. SMU

9. Indiana

10. Boise State

11. Alabama

12. Miami

13. Ole Miss

14. South Carolina

15. Arizona State

16. Iowa State

17. Clemson

18. BYU

19. Missouri

20. UNLV

21. Illinois

22. Syracuse

23. Colorado

24. Army

25. Memphis