Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Vendors and activities filled the streets near the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship. WRTV Photo/Otis Jones

There were live performances on Saturday, January 8, 2022, on Monument Circle ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis. The free concerts were just some of the events happening over the weekend. WRTV Photo/Rachael Wilkerson

There were live performances on Saturday, January 8, 2022, on Monument Circle ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis. The free concerts were just some of the events happening over the weekend. WRTV Photo/Rachael Wilkerson

There were live performances on Saturday, January 8, 2022, on Monument Circle ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis. The free concerts were just some of the events happening over the weekend. WRTV Photo/Rachael Wilkerson

There were live performances on Saturday, January 8, 2022, on Monument Circle ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis. The free concerts were just some of the events happening over the weekend. WRTV Photo/Rachael Wilkerson

Runners competed in a 5K on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster

Runners competed in a 5K on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster

Runners competed in a 5K on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster

Runners competed in a 5K on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster

Runners competed in a 5K on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster

Vendors and activities filled the streets near the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship. WRTV Photo/Otis Jones

Vendors and activities filled the streets near the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship. WRTV Photo/Otis Jones

Fans wait in line on Sunday, January 9, 2022, hours before the free concerts on Monument Circle in Indianapolis. The free concerts are part of the events in the city before the College Football Playoff National Championship game. WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith

Fans and visitors listen to Twenty One Pilots on Sunday, January 9, 2022, on Monument Circle in Indianapolis. The free concert was one of several ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game. WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith

Prev 1 / Ad Next