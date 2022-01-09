Watch
PHOTOS: College Football Playoffs National Championship in Indianapolis

Residents and visitors are in downtown Indianapolis enjoying several free events and concerts ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Vendors and activities filled the streets near the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Otis Jones
There were live performances on Saturday, January 8, 2022, on Monument Circle ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis. The free concerts were just some of the events happening over the weekend.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Rachael Wilkerson
There were live performances on Saturday, January 8, 2022, on Monument Circle ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis. The free concerts were just some of the events happening over the weekend.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Rachael Wilkerson
There were live performances on Saturday, January 8, 2022, on Monument Circle ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis. The free concerts were just some of the events happening over the weekend.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Rachael Wilkerson
There were live performances on Saturday, January 8, 2022, on Monument Circle ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis. The free concerts were just some of the events happening over the weekend.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Rachael Wilkerson
Runners competed in a 5K on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
Runners competed in a 5K on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
Runners competed in a 5K on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
Runners competed in a 5K on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
Runners competed in a 5K on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
Vendors and activities filled the streets near the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Otis Jones
Vendors and activities filled the streets near the Indiana Convention Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff National Championship.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Otis Jones
Fans wait in line on Sunday, January 9, 2022, hours before the free concerts on Monument Circle in Indianapolis. The free concerts are part of the events in the city before the College Football Playoff National Championship game.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
Fans and visitors listen to Twenty One Pilots on Sunday, January 9, 2022, on Monument Circle in Indianapolis. The free concert was one of several ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game.Photo by: WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith

