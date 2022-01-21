PHOTOS | Indiana wins against Purdue 68-65

Share Facebook

Indiana's Rob Phinisee, center right, celebrates with fans after the team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) and Purdue's Mason Gillis (0) battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) celebrates with fans as he leaves the court following an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) shoots over Purdue's Isaiah Thompson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) shoots over Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Indiana's Xavier Johnson, center front, shoots against Purdue's Mason Gillis, center back, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) and Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) battle for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Purdue's Jaden Ivey dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson, center, celebrates as he leaves the court following an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) grabs a rebound from Purdue's Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) is defended by Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) and another Indiana player during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) grabs a rebound from Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) grabs a rebound from Purdue's Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) grabs a rebound from Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Purdue's Zach Edey (15) goes to the basket against Indiana's Michael Durr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Indiana coach Mike Woodson shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Indiana's Michael Durr (2) is fouled by Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) as he grabs a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Purdue's Zach Edey, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Indiana's Rob Phinisee (1) reacts after hitting a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) AP Photo

Purdue's Zach Edey (15) is fouled by Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (Darron Cummings) AP Photo

