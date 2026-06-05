Purdue basketball releases jersey numbers for upcoming season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) -- Purdue men's basketball released the jersey numbers for its roster for the 2026-27 season.

None of the returning players changed their jersey numbers.

Incoming freshman Luke Ertel, who was named the 2026 Indiana Mr. Basketball, will wear No. 2. Princeton transfer Caden Pierce, whose brother Alec Pierce plays for the Indianapolis Colts, will wear No. 8.

Here is the full list of jersey numbers for the Boilermakers:



No. 0 - C.J. Cox (JR)

No. 1 - Antione West Jr. (RS FR)

No. 2 - Luke Ertel (FR)

No. 7 - Sam King (RS SR)

No. 8 - Caden Pierce (SR)

No. 9 - Jack Lusk (SR)

No. 11 - Jacob Webber (FR)

No. 12 - Daniel Jacobsen (JR)

No. 14 - Jack Benter (SO)

No. 17 - Omer Mayer (SO)

No. 21 - Rivers Knight (FR)

No. 24 - Gicarri Harris (JR)

No. 32 - Jace Rayl (SR)

No. 33 - Sinan Huan (FR)

No. 34 - Raleigh Burgess (RS SO)

Purdue is coming off a season in which it went 30-9, won the Big Ten Tournament, and made it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.